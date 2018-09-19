Blues' Tanner Kaspick: Returns to practice
Kaspick (ribs) was in attendance at Wednesday's practice session, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Kaspick is unlikely to secure a spot on the 23-man roster, however, will look to show the organization enough to warrant a spot on the short list of potential call-ups this season. Still, the Blues are deep down the middle which means the youngster will likely spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors.
