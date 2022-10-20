Marchand (hip) is wearing a regular jersey at practice Thursday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Marchand is still not expected back until late November but this is a significant step forward for the talented winger. He is currently on long-term injured reserve. Marchand had 32 goals and 80 points in 70 games last season and has had 80 or more points in five of the last six seasons, while managing 69 points in the COVID shortened 2020-21 campaign.