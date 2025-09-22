default-cbs-image
Pastrnak (knee) participated in Monday's practice, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Pastrnak was back on the ice for his first practice of training camp after getting a week off due to tendinitis in his knee. It's a nagging issue that he played through last year while still amassing 43 goals, 106 points and 319 shots on net over 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

