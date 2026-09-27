Pastrnak was named the Bruins' 28th captain in franchise history Sunday.

Pastrnak reached the century mark in points for the fourth straight regular season in 2025-26, but his goal scoring took a major dip. The star winger finished with just 29 goals last year after netting at least 40 in four straight seasons, as his 11.1 shooting percentage was his lowest since the 2020-21 campaign. The 30-year-old made up for it in the playmaking department, however, with his 71 helpers marking a career high. Pastrnak also registered just 261 shots in 2025-26 after recording at least 312 in each of the previous four years, which is a statistic that's somewhat surprising considering his 20:39 of average ice time represented a career high. Nonetheless, Pastrnak's dual-threat ability makes him one of the best options at forward in the fantasy realm. The 2014 first-round pick is projected to begin the season on the top line alongside Elias Lindholm and newcomer JJ Peterka, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.