Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Both of Pastrnak's points came on the power play. The star winger has eight points during his four-game point streak (three goals, five helpers). For the season, he's at 10 points (five on the power play), 31 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating across eight appearances. Pastrnak is among the best wingers in the NHL and should be a fixture in fantasy lineups as he leads a Bruins team that is turning heads early in the campaign.