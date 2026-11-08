Pastrnak dished out two assists and placed three shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over Florida.

Pastrnak recorded his second consecutive contest with two assists Sunday, as he plated the primary pass on the goals scored by Morgan Geekie and JJ Peterka. Overall, the 30-year-old star has 16 assists, 24 points, 64 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 18 hits and seven blocked shots over 18 appearances this season. Boston's captain is well on his way to challenging the 100-point mark for the fifth consecutive season. He remains one of the top right wingers to roster in fantasy for the foreseeable future.