Pastrnak bagged a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Pastrnak cut the Senators' lead to 3-1 during a 5-on-3 power play at 19:07 of the first period, finding the back of the net following a furious one-timer that went right past Linus Ullmark. This was Pastrnak's first goal since scoring twice in a Dec. 11 win over the Jets. The star winger has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games since returning from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for five games between Nov. 28 and Dec. 6.