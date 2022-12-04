Ullmark made 24 saves during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the visiting Avalanche.

Ullmark turned aside 14 first-period shots as the Bruins appeared to wear the Avalanche down, extending their NHL-record home winning streak to open a season to 14 outings. The 29-year-old netminder faced only 11 shots over the final 40 minutes, but lost his shutout bid on Andrew Cogliano's third-period goal. Ullmark improved to 14-1-0 as the Bruins (20-3-0) equaled the league mark for the fewest outings to reach 20 wins, matching the 2012-13 Blackhawks (20-0-3) and 1929-30 Bruins (20-3-0).