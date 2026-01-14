Kastelic scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Kastelic ended a 15-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He had two assists, 44 hits and 49 PIM over that span. The 26-year-old has mostly fill a bottom-six role this season, so it's no surprise that his scoring contributions are limited. He's put up 14 points -- matching his career-high total from last year -- while adding 62 shots on net, 124 hits, 99 PIM, 41 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Kastelic plays tough enough to help in deep fantasy formats.