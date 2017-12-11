Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Practices Monday
Spooner (lower body) skated in Monday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Spooner has been plagued by injuries this season, playing only 10 of the team's 27 games as a result. His most recent injury came to light Dec. 6, so it's an encouraging sign to see him back at practice shortly after. Boston's next game is Wednesday in Detroit, which also happens to be the first day that Spooner will be eligible to be activated from injured reserve, meaning that he has a chance to play depending on how he progresses.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...