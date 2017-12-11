Spooner (lower body) skated in Monday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Spooner has been plagued by injuries this season, playing only 10 of the team's 27 games as a result. His most recent injury came to light Dec. 6, so it's an encouraging sign to see him back at practice shortly after. Boston's next game is Wednesday in Detroit, which also happens to be the first day that Spooner will be eligible to be activated from injured reserve, meaning that he has a chance to play depending on how he progresses.