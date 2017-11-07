Bruins' Tim Schaller: Picks up two points

Schaller's goal iced a 5-3 victory over Minnesota along with a helper in the second period.

Schaller had his first goal in three weeks, helping lock down the win and cap off one of his strongest fantasy nights of the season. Schaller did come up big in this game, but without being on the ice for more than a minute of Boston's power play attempts, he simply doesn't have enough opportunities most games.

