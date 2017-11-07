Bruins' Tim Schaller: Picks up two points
Schaller's goal iced a 5-3 victory over Minnesota along with a helper in the second period.
Schaller had his first goal in three weeks, helping lock down the win and cap off one of his strongest fantasy nights of the season. Schaller did come up big in this game, but without being on the ice for more than a minute of Boston's power play attempts, he simply doesn't have enough opportunities most games.
More News
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Notches goal Saturday•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Signs one-year deal with Bruins•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Snipes shortie in Game 2•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Ready for Saturday's season finale•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Not ready to return•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Spare forward during morning skate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...