Johnson (personal) practiced Sunday after being away from the team, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.
Johnson should be available for Monday's matchup versus Columbus after missing the last two games. He hasn't earned a point in four appearances while providing two shots on net, one blocked shot and three hits.
