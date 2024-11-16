Johnson (personal) is away from the Bruins while dealing with a family matter, though he's expected to return to practice Sunday, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.
While Johnson will rejoin the Bruins soon, he won't be available for Saturday's matchup with St. Louis. The veteran forward has appeared in four games for Boston this year, failing to log a point while averaging 13:17 of ice time.
