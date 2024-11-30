Johnson managed an assist and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

Johnson has two helpers over his last three games. The 34-year-old has not been an every-game option for the Bruins since signing with the team in early November -- his appearance Friday was his first in consecutive contests since Nov. 5-12. The forward has two assists, five shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating across eight outings.