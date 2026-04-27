Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson (upper body) is questionable for Game 5 against Buffalo on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.
Arvidsson didn't participate in Monday's practice after being injured in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 4. There was no update on his availability following Monday's session. He has two goals, 11 shots on net, three blocked shots and one hit in four outings this postseason. Michael Eyssimont could replace Arvidsson in Tuesday's lineup, but James Hagens and Alex Steeves are also available as replacement options.
More News
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Ruled out for rest of Game 4•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Lights lamp twice in Game 2 win•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Nails down another 25-goal season•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Resting Sunday•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Stays hot with two helpers•