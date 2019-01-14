Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Doing off-ice work
Shaw (neck) has begun off-ice training, but has yet to resume skating and remains without a timeline to return, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Considering Shaw hasn't been able to get on the ice yet, it's a safe bet the center won't be back in action before the All-Star break. The Ontario native was off to a strong season before getting hurt, as he registered 11 goals and 13 helpers in 36 outings. If he can pick up where he left off, the 27-year-old still has a chance at exceeding his career high 39 points, which he set in 2013-14 while with the Blackhawks.
