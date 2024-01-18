Caufield had a goal and an assists in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Devils. He added two shots and one hit to his line over 18:57 of ice time.

Caufield assisted on Juraj Slafkovsky's tally in the first period then potted the game-winner with 4:31 left in the third. Jordan Harris' shot was stopped by Nico Daws, but Caufield was net front to bang in the rebound. It was the second straight two-point effort for for the forward and third consecutive game with a goal. Caufield's scoring touch, which slumped for six weeks in November and early December, has come back. The 23-year-old forward has seven goals on 48 shots (14.6 shooting percentage) over the last 15 games. He now leads Montreal with 14 tallies.