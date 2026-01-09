Montembeault made 25 saves in a 6-2 win over Florida on Thursday.

The team in front of him may have played their most complete game all season, and that made Montembeault's job a whole lot easier. He has now rung up three straight wins with seven goals allowed (.917). Montembeault is working his way back into a time share in the blue paint, and he's starting to reward patient managers who held onto him as he played his way back into fantasy consideration.