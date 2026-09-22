Montembeault turned away seven of eight shots on net he saw in Monday's 3-2 overtime preseason win over the Senators.

While Montembeault started the preseason off on the wrong foot by allowing a goal to William Eklund just under 90 seconds into regulation, he recovered decently and kept the Senators off the scoresheet for the remaining 30 minutes he played. The 29-year-old netminder has played solid this preseason, now totaling 20 saves on 21 total attempts across two preseason outings. He'll continue to face the tough task of winning back one of the team's top two goalie spots, as Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler currently appear to be the favorites for Montreal's goalie tandem in the 2026-27 campaign.