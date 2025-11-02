MacEachern logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

MacEachern looks to have a spot in the lineup as long as the Canucks are dealing with a significant bad run of injuries. The 31-year-old is unlikely to play above a bottom-six role. He's logged three shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through two appearances so far.