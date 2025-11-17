MacEachern scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning. He also had 12 PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating.

MacEachern posted his first multi-point game of the season, and he's cracked the scoresheet in three of the five games he's played in 2025-26. Even though he should remain in the lineup as long as the Canucks remain depleted offensively, the 31-year-old isn't expected to carry a lot of fantasy appeal as long as he remains in a bottom-six role.