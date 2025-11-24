default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

MacEachern was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

MacEachern was called up by Vancouver in late October, and he made eight appearances during his time with the NHL club, recording a goal, three assists, 12 PIM, 10 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 10:11 of ice time. He's appeared in seven games with Abbotsford this year, logging two goals, four PIM and a minus-9 rating.

More News