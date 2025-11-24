MacEachern was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

MacEachern was called up by Vancouver in late October, and he made eight appearances during his time with the NHL club, recording a goal, three assists, 12 PIM, 10 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 10:11 of ice time. He's appeared in seven games with Abbotsford this year, logging two goals, four PIM and a minus-9 rating.