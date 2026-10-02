Cotter scored a goal, dished an assist and added five hits in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Oilers.

Cotter has opened the season with back-to-back multi-point efforts. He was involved in the Canucks' first two goals Thursday, scoring their first before setting up Brock Boeser for the second. Cotter isn't seeing power-play time yet, but he could earn a role there if he continues to produce in a bottom-six role. He's added four shots, seven hits and a plus-3 rating, and the physicality should remain steady even once the offense fades.