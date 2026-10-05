Cotter scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Cotter has opened the season on a four-game point streak (four goals, two assists). His tally Sunday was his first power-play point since last November when he was with the Devils. The Canucks had Cotter on the fourth line to begin the year, but he's worked his way up to a second-line gig with the hot start. He's also logged 12 hits and a plus-4 rating. He's worth streaming in fantasy while his offense is clicking, but he's also never had more than 25 points in a campaign -- this start is unsustainable for the full year.