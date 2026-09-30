Cotter scored two goals on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Cotter netted a shorthanded goal in the first period to open the scoring, and he added the game-winner in overtime. The 26-year-old featured as the fourth-line center in his Canucks debut. He was limited to 15 points over 79 regular-season games with the Devils last year, but he could have a chance to produce better offense on a Vancouver team with fewer established bottom-six forwards. Cotter also piles up hits and can chip in with PIM, making him a decent target in banger leagues if the offense is steady enough.