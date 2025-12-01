Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Remains productive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Protas isn't a go-to option on offense for the Capitals, but the 24-year-old is finding ways to stay productive. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last eight outings, tallying two goals, four assists, 16 shots, four hits and seven blocked shots in that span while posting a plus-13 rating.
