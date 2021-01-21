Head coach Peter Laviolette indicated that McMichael could see action with Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) and Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) in quarantine, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With heavy offensive firepower out of the lineup, the Capitals may take advantage of the opportunity to see what top prospect McMichael can do. The 20-year-old could be worth a gander for those in deeper leagues who are desperate for a short-term option, but he'll need to establish himself as a capable offensive threat to merit consideration in standard leagues.