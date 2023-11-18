Per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network, Kuznetsov (illness) is not at practice Saturday.
It's the second day in a row that Kuznetsov has not appeared at practice. He has three goals and eight points in 14 games this season. Stay tuned ahead of puck drop to see his status for Saturday's game versus Columbus.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Not playing Saturday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Not at practice Friday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Looks good to go•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dealing with illness•