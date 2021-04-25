Kuznetsov scored a goal and aded two assists in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Kuznetsov's season has been disappointing to fantasy managers, to say the least. But he seems to be warming up. Kuznetsov has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last four games, including two three-point games. This late-season run will help your team.
