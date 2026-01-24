Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Nets rare goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lapierre scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
This was Lapierre's first NHL goal since April 28, 2024 in the playoffs versus the Rangers. His last regular-season goal was March 18, which also came against the Flames. The 23-year-old's development has somewhat stalled out -- he had 22 points in 51 contests in 2023-24, but he has just 15 points over his last 76 outings. This season, he's at a goal, six assists, 37 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating in 49 appearances, mainly in a fourth-line role.
