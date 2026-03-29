Lapierre scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Lapierre has a goal and an assist over the last two contests. He opened the scoring at 6:06 of the first period Saturday. The 24-year-old has four goals, 15 points, 51 shots on net, 41 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 69 appearances this season. Lapierre is seeing steady time as the Capitals' fourth-line center, but fantasy managers can likely find better production on the wire in most formats.