Lapierre scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Injuries in the forward ranks pulled Lapierre out of the press box and had him centering the second line with Evgeni Malkin on his wing, and the duo showed some intriguing chemistry Thursday. Lapierre completed a slick 3-on-2 rush midway through the second period to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead, and the former Capital then set up Malkin for a beauty early in the third. Lapierre had been a healthy scratch the prior four games, but in his first seven contests for Pittsburgh this season he's produced two goals and five points, including two helpers on the power play. Thursday's performance, and his spark he showed with Malkin, make a good case for Lapierre to remain in the lineup even when the roster gets healthier.