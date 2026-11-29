Lapierre scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He fired four shots.

Lapierre came close a couple times in the second period -- he was the most dangerous Penguin on the ice. But Sergei Bobrovsky robbed him to keep his team within reach. Lapierre has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 21 games, but six of those points have come in three, two-point games. That kind of bunching is hard to deploy in fantasy -- there are simply too many games where he doesn't get any production.