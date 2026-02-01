Lapierre scored a goal and put four shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

After the Capitals went down three goals, Lapierre helped start their four-goal rally with a twine finder midway through the second period. Overall, the 23-year-old center is up to two goals, nine points, 41 shots on net and 32 hits through 53 games this season. Despite having his upside capped in a checking-line role, the young center has passed his offensive output of eight points through 27 regular-season games from a year ago, thanks to a trio of points across his last five appearances. Lapierre's recent run of play likely won't warrant him much consideration in standard fantasy leagues, but he remains an intriguing stash in dynasty leagues if he can continue to find the scoresheet.