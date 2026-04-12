Protas scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The third-period tally was the first NHL goal for Protas in his second game, as the 19-year-old's transition to the top level has been made easier by skating on a line with his older brother Aliaksei Protas, who collected two points including his 25th goal of the season in the win. The teenage Protas figures to see a big role over the final two games of the regular season as the Capitals make a desperate push to get past the Flyers, Blue Jackets and Islanders for the final available playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.