Protas posted an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Protas played 15:37 in his NHL debut and also won six of 14 faceoffs while starting as a middle-six center. The 19-year-old had 62 points in 66 AHL appearances with Hershey this season prior to the call-up. It's unclear if Protas is here to stay, but the Capitals clearly think he can give them a boost as they try to stay in the playoff race. If the Capitals fall short of the postseason, Protas will still get a chance to contribute for Hershey, which is currently in line to make the AHL playoffs, though its spot hasn't been clinched.