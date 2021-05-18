Samsonov (not injury related) will make the trip to Boston for Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Bruins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov returned to practice Sunday after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday, but at this point it isn't clear if he'll be in consideration to get the start in goal Wednesday. Vitek Vanecek is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury, leaving Craig Anderson as the Capitals' de facto No. 1 option in net, so Washington could certainly benefit from a return to action by Samsonov.