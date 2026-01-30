Chychrun notched three assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Chychrun has five helpers over his last three contests. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to rack up offense at a high level this season -- his effort Thursday gives him 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 53 outings. He's added 167 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 47 PIM, 45 hits and a plus-23 rating while seeing steady top-four minutes and power-play time.