Snively was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.

With the Capitals season now concluded, Snively will get a chance to help with AHL Hershey's playoff run. The 26-year-old notched two goals and four points in 12 games with Washington during the 2022-23 campaign and will be in the mix for a spot on the Capitals' opening night roster once training camp gets underway in September.