Snively was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday, (a href="https://x.com/Tarik_ElBashir/status/1735321977911484723?s=20">Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Snively will provide some added depth with Sonny Milano (undisclosed) moved to the injured list and Max Pacioretty (achilles) still working his way back into the lineup. The Virginia native has notched seven goals and 21 points in 25 games with AHL Hershey thus far in the 2022-23 campaign.