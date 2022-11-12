Jensen delivered an assist for his 100th career point in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
Jensen has reached triple digits in the points column, amassing 14 goals and 86 assists through seven seasons between the Red Wings and Capitals. The second-pairing defenseman has turned up the heat offensively this season with a 0.56 points-per-game average, and that can partially be attributed to his career high in ice time (21:15) through 16 contests.
More News
-
Capitals' Nick Jensen: Collects assist in Wednesday's loss•
-
Capitals' Nick Jensen: Contributes helper Monday•
-
Capitals' Nick Jensen: Sees increased role Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nick Jensen: Two points in Monday's win•
-
Capitals' Nick Jensen: Bags apple Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nick Jensen: Picks up helper Wednesday•