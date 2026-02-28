Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Two-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over Vegas.
The 25-year-old blueliner helped set up tallies by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jakob Chychrun in the second period, the latter of which proved to be the game-winner. It was Sandin's first multi-point performance since Jan. 13, and over the 12 games in between he managed just one goal and three points. If John Carlson (lower body) winds up missing a significant amount of time after sitting out this weekend's back-to-back set, however, Sandin's production could tick up.
