Sandin picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

The 25-year-old blueliner helped set up tallies by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jakob Chychrun in the second period, the latter of which proved to be the game-winner. It was Sandin's first multi-point performance since Jan. 13, and over the 12 games in between he managed just one goal and three points. If John Carlson (lower body) winds up missing a significant amount of time after sitting out this weekend's back-to-back set, however, Sandin's production could tick up.