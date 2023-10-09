Soderstrom was demoted to AHL Tucson on Monday.
Soderstrom was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft but hasn't found his footing at the top level yet. He has one goal and 11 points in 50 career NHL contests and looks like he'll continue splitting time between the AHL and NHL levels during the 2023-24 campaign.
More News
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Sends helper Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Bags apple Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Gathers power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Logs power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Provides assist Sunday•