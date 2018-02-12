Dennis Rasmussen: Waived unconditionally

Rasmussen was placed on unconditional waivers by the Ducks on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

If unclaimed, Rasmussen's contract will be terminated, which will free him up to either sign with another club or return to his native Sweden. The winger doesn't appear to want to stay in the minors any longer, instead preferring European competition. It seems unlikely the 27-year-old will get another shot in the NHL if he doesn't find a landing spot this time around.