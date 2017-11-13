Ducks' Dennis Rasmussen: Just two points through 15 games

Rasmussen has recorded only a goal and an assist through 15 games this season.

Injuries have forced Rasmussen into a regular role with the Ducks, but he's not suited to play meaningful minutes or be relied on for offensive contributions. The 27-year-old Swede is serviceable depth player, so he'll likely remain a fixture in the Anaheim lineup, but that doesn't mean he warrants fantasy attention.

