Play

Ducks' Dennis Rasmussen: Still searching for first point

Rasmussen hasn't registered a point through the first six games of the season.

The 27-year-old Swede suited up for 112 games and posted 17 points with Chicago over the past two seasons, so offense clearly isn't his calling card. Rasmussen projects to remain in a bottom-six role and mark the scoresheet sparingly.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories