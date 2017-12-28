Ducks' Dennis Rasmussen: Waived on Thursday
Rasmussen was waived by the Ducks on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The Ducks put Rasmussen in the press box for the past five games before rendering him fully expendable. The shutdown defenseman has only averaged 8:54 of ice time this season, which happens to be an extremely low amount for a player of his position. It's safe to leave him on the virtual waiver wire.
