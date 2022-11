Schmid (illness) was back on the ice for Wednesday's practice session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid seems set to reclaim his spot as the backup netminder behind Vitek Vanecek, though Nico Daws was still in attendance Wednesday. Regardless of who serves as the No. 2 in New Jersey, Vanecek figures to see the vast majority of starts, limiting the potential fantasy value of both Schmid and Daws.