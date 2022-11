Schmid made 25 saves during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the host Senators.

Schmid could be making a bid for more starts as the Devils captured their 12th straight victory Saturday. The 22-year-old is creating depth for an organization that has struggled to find a bonafide starter the past few seasons. In three appearances, Schmid (3-0-0) has allowed just three goals on 51 shots. The Devils will attempt to match the franchise's record for consecutive wins Monday against the visiting Oilers.