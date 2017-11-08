Boyle provided an assist, a plus-1 rating and four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Boyle's combination of size, scoring touch and versatility makes him an ideal bottom-six forward. The helper was Boyle's first point in four games with New Jersey after a leukemia diagnosis forced him to miss his new club's first 10 games.

